Ina Collins née Rice, Ballymacquinn, Ardfert.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, dearest mother of Caroline, Triona and David and sister of Michael, Annette and the late David and Val.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Lauren and Ronan, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Thursday morning at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon,

Mass will be streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church.

Interment afterwards in Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.