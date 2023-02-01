Ina Brosnan, Park Drive, Killarney and late of Mangerton View, Killarney.

Peacefully at Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Susan and Jerry and dearly loved sister of the late Tom, Phyllis, Monsignor Noel and Monsignor Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, her niece Susan, nephews Tim, Bill, Joe and Peter and their families, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Ina will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral