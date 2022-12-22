Henry Kieran Evans
Rahoonane and formerly of Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (December 26th) from 4.00PM to 5:30PM.
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning (December 27th) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Henry Kieran’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Sera Husky Donate - Sera Husky and Animal rescue (serahuskyrescue.com)
Wife Marian, sons Trevor, Kieran Jnr., John, daughter Karen, brothers Bertie and George, grandchildren Kelly, John, Philip, Tara, Carrie, Adam, Thomas, Lily and Kieran, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Debra and Hayley, sister-in-law Winnie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.
