Helen O’Sullivan, Dromeragh, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry and late of Lettercastle, Caherciveen. Helen passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of all the wonderful staff of the Palliative Care Unit and all the extended support staff at St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen, on Monday 11th March 2024.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary O’Sullivan.

Helen will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her adored husband Dan and loving mother to Donal, Shane, Bernadette, and adoring Nana to grandson Tom. Deeply regretted by her brother Jimmy & wife Anne, sister Mary Christina, daughter in law Charmaine, son in law Patrick, nieces Roisin and Aileen, nephew Aidan, grandnieces Olivia and Kate, grandnephew Rory, her beloved Jack Russell Millie, extended family, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and a large circle of friends who were a great comfort and support to Helen during her illness.

May her gentle soul rest in god’s heavenly kingdom.

Reposing at her residence in Dromeragh on Wednesday for family, neighbours & friends. Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Thursday evening (March 14th) from 5p.m. - 8p.m.

Helen’s remains will depart her residence on Friday morning Friday (March 15th) at 11.15 a.m for requiem mass in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath, Mastergeehy, (V23 FD96) at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry. Requiem mass will be live-streamed