HannahFerriter (nee Devane) Ballinasare, Annascaul. On the 24th of June 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Mickey), sons Mike and Johnny, daughters Mary and Eileen, sister Chris, grandchildren great grandchildren, daughter in law Tania, sons in law Brian and Aidan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, U.H.K.