Hannah O'Sullivan (née Mahony)

Hannah O'Sullivan (Nee Mahony) Coolruane, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and late of Ballinascreena, Causeway, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully in her 99th year in University Hospital Kerry on 3rd April, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends and following wonderful care in Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat, parents John & Kate Mahony, brothers Pa, Batty and Thady, and sisters Maggie, Bridie and Mary Anne. Hannah will be very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sisters in law Joan Mahony, Scunthorpe, U.K. and Philomena Counihan, Ballyduff, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Hannah was a very special friend to the O'Dowd family, Ballysheen, who will miss her greatly.

May Hannah rest in peace.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw, Eircode V92 F383 on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Saturday morning at 9.45am for 10am requiem mass livestreamed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Interred afterwards with her beloved husband Pat in Kiltomey Cemetery.