Hannah Lynch née Carmody of Scrahan Cross, The Spá, Tralee and formerly Rae, Kilflynn

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (3rd January) from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill, on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Hannah will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K. ([email protected]), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Thomas and dearest mother of Anthony, Brendan, Fiona, Michael, Linda, Paul & Noel.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her 21 grandchildren, brothers James & Simon, sisters Rita & Betty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.