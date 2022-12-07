Gerard Murphy, Ballyhar, Killarney and formally of Aghatubrid, Cahersiveen.
Gerard Murphy passed away peacefully at his residence in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late John and Eileen Murphy, predeceased by his brothers, Joe, Bobby, his twin brother Brendan and his dear sister Eilish. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael, Christy, Kevin, Willy and his devoted sister Mary B, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing in O Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday (Dec 9th) evening from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. No flowers by request.
Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
