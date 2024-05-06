Gerard (Gerard Joe) O'Sullivan, Tullig, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Requiem Mass for Gerard will be held at 10:30am today at St. Mary's Cathedral Killarney, followed by burial afterwards at Aghadoe cemetery.

Family Information: Dearly loved husband of Mary (O'Leary), much loved Dad of Niamh and Timmy. Sadly missed by his children's partners Conor and Olya, his brothers Tim, Joe, Martin and Brendan, his sisters Delourdes and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his work colleagues and friends from Kerry County Council and elsewhere. Gerard was pre-deceased by his mother Mary (Scannell) and his father Thade Joe.