Geraldine Riordan née O'Sullivan, Fertha Drive and formerly of Kilmackerrin, Cahersiveen; passed away peacefully on 20th March 2024, surrounded by her loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Peggy and Martin.

As a devoted wife and mother, she will be greatly missed by her beloved husband Christy, daughter Michelle, son Anthony, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Emma, her sisters Margaret, Marion, Noreen and Siobhan and her brother Paudraig, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Saturday, March 23rd from 5 – 7p.m. and on Sunday, March 24th from 5-7p.m.

Funeral will arrive to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Monday, March 25th for Requiem Mass at 11:00a.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Donations if desired to Palliative care unit UHK.