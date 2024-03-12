Gerald O’Sullivan (Gerald Martin), Sussa, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry on Saturday 9th March 2024.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary B O’Sullivan, his sisters Mary Margaret O’Driscoll, Margaret Healy and Nora Murphy.

Beloved husband of Margaret and cherished father of James, Maureen, Gearoid & Brian, adoring grandfather of Katie, father-in-law of Noreen and Caroline,brother of Nancy Gillespie and Eileen Morgan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Wednesday 13th of March from 5pm-8pm. Gerald’s remains will depart his residence on Thursday morning March 14th at 10:20am for requiem mass in Sacred Heart Church The Glen at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen.

The requiem mass will be live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/glen