It is with great pain and deep sorrow that we regretfully announce the passing of our beautiful son, brother, uncle, soon to be father and best friend to many Frank Pilkington of Kenmare, Firies village and also formerly Mullingar.

Mourned by his mother Geraldine, sisters Elaine and Niamh, his brother and best friend John, his partner Lisa, his niece Faith, his nephews Ben, Mathew and Oscar, his brothers in-law Matt and Michael, all his extended family and friends and the many people whose lives he touched with his kindness, love and compassion throughout his life.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at O'Connors Funeral Home Firies V93 YR24 on Sunday 19th between 4-6pm. Funeral cortege for Frank Pilkington will arrive at St Gertrude's Church Firies on Monday morning 20th at 10:50am, followed by 11 o'clock Mass live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv. Private crematorium will take place afterwards.

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director 086-6025457.