Frank Linehan, Mountcain, Knocknagree, Co. Cork

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree, today Monday from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree

May He Rest In Peace

Family Information: Passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday afternoon, in the tender loving care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved brother of Patie, Mountcain, Dan Joe, Plymouth, Mary (Corkery, Ballydaly), Ellen (Schmidt, USA), and devoted partner of Cathy Foran, Castleisland. Deeply regretted by his family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially in Castleisland.