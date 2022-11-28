Advertisement

Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan.

Nov 29, 2022 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan.

Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan,  Kings Park, Killarney and late of Enfield, North London.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.  House private please.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus