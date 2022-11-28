Francis (Frank) O'Sullivan, Kings Park, Killarney and late of Enfield, North London.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House private please.
