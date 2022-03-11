Frances O’Neill (Knightly)

Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Langford Street, Killorglin, Co. Kerry.

Funeral Details: Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home Killorglin on Sunday, 13th March 2022, from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. for family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. James Church, Killorglin on Monday, 14th March 2022, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Special Requests: Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.

Advertisement

Family Information: Frances will be sadly missed by her children Áine, Eimear, John and Patrick. Her grandchildren Fia, Tom, Evie and Donagh. Her sister Eilish and her husband Richard. Her brothers Cyril, Brendan and Gerard. Her niece Claire and nephew Simon and her many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Her cousins Patsy, Josephine and JJ. Her son in law Barry. Marie and Kate. All her relatives and her many, many friends. (Predeceased by her brothers Denis, John, Patrick and Martin and nephew Brendan).