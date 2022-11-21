Frances Fitzgibbon of Marian Park, Tralee, died peacefully, on 18th November 2022, beloved sister of the late Denis, Rita, David (Sonny) and Leo. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Denise and Carol, nephews Gerald, David, John, Kieran and Neil, sister-in-law Evie, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and her friends in St. Louis’ Nursing Home.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday, 22nd November, from 3:30pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 10.00 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
