Fr. Gerald O'Dwyer, formerly of West End, Sneem who passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2022 in the loving care of the staff at Hospice San Luca, Rome. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Sheila, sister Ann Marie, brother John and sister-in-law Mary Assumpta. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his brothers Pat, Michael and David, sister Mary, brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Peggy and Marian, nieces Celine, Áine and Fiona, nephews PJ., Michael, David Daniel, Gerald, Patrick, David and Seán, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many dear friends within the Pallotine Order and elsewhere in Ireland and Italy.

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Thursday, August 11th, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, August 12th, at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Fr. Gerald's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Kerry Parents and Friends Association on

www.kpfa.ie

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.