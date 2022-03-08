Florry O' Sullivan, Cappantanavalla, Glencar.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons & daughters; Padraig, Siobhan, Sean, Mairead, Declan & Céline, sons-in-law Darren & Cathal, daughters-in-law Ann, Catherine & Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Advertisement
Reposing on Thursday evening (March 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning from his residence to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cummer Cemetery, Glencar. House Private Please
Recommended
Gardaí warn of dangerous driving conditions around Kerry this morningMar 9, 2022 08:03
IDA supports 17 client companies in KerryMar 9, 2022 12:03
120 social housing units under construction in TraleeMar 9, 2022 08:03
Power outages in Dingle and TraleeMar 9, 2022 12:03
Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with RevenueMar 8, 2022 17:03