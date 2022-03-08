Advertisement

Mar 9, 2022
Florry O' Sullivan, Cappantanavalla, Glencar.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons & daughters; Padraig, Siobhan, Sean, Mairead, Declan & Céline, sons-in-law Darren & Cathal, daughters-in-law Ann, Catherine & Kathleen, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing on Thursday evening (March 10th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4pm to 7pm.  Removal on Friday morning from his residence to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cummer Cemetery, Glencar.  House Private Please

