The death has occurred of Fergal Buckley, Bullocks Lane, Hertford, UK and Sandhill Road, Ballybunion, Kerry.

He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday 18th March in London. Gone too soon.

In passing he leaves behind his partner Milly, daughter Kiya (12), his sisters, Eileen and Susan, his brothers, Willie Joe, Michael, Paul, Noel, Seán and Eoin, many nieces and nephews, extended family and many many friends, who loved him deeply.

Fergal spent his last day celebrating St Patrick's Day (his favourite day of the year) with some of his nearest and dearest. We’re so grateful we had that day together and are left with the best memories and picture of Fergal, smiling and looking proud he had brought everyone together.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his family home, Sandhill Lodge on Friday, 5th April from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion where requiem mass for Fergal will be celebrated at 11.00am live-streamed on www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057134452769. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. We would like to ask for donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. As you all know, Fergal's love of Ireland was immense. We knew that we had to get him home and the Trust did just that.

Please use this link to donate