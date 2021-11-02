Eugene O'Brien, Listellick and Derrylea, Tralee.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Gill O'Regan, sons Kenneth, Colm, Alan, their spouses and partners. His sisters Rita Moloney and Ina Carroll. Grandchildren and great-grandchild Lily. Nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
House, Funeral Home and Mass Private please.
Requiem Mass for Eugene O’Brien will be celebrated at 2pm tomorrow Thursday.
Mass will be live streamed on St. Johns Parish Facebook page.
No flowers please.
Advertisement
Donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis c/o Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
N70 Ring of Kerry Road closed until 4 o’clockNov 3, 2021 10:11
Man arrested after barricading himself into house in AbbeyfealeNov 3, 2021 08:11
Killorglin gardaí appeal for dashcam footageNov 3, 2021 09:11
Ryanair criticised for not changing Kerry-Dublin flight timesNov 2, 2021 13:11
Kerry teenager charged with stabbing man several timesNov 3, 2021 08:11