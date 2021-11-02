Eugene O'Brien, Listellick and Derrylea, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Gill O'Regan, sons Kenneth, Colm, Alan, their spouses and partners. His sisters Rita Moloney and Ina Carroll. Grandchildren and great-grandchild Lily. Nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

House, Funeral Home and Mass Private please.

Requiem Mass for Eugene O’Brien will be celebrated at 2pm tomorrow Thursday.

Mass will be live streamed on St. Johns Parish Facebook page.

No flowers please.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis c/o Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.