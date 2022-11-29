Ellen ( Nellie ) Leahy nee Joyce, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion Co Kerry

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Wednesday Nov.30th from 6,00 - 8,00 pm. Requiem Mass in St John`s Church, Ballybunion on Thursday Dec 1st at 11.00am followed by interment in Killehenny Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.comp/stjohnsparishballybunion

Family Information: Nellie Leahy, née Joyce, late of Ballyeigh, Ballybunion, passed peacefully on 29.11.2022 in the wonderful care of Killeline Care Centre, Newcastle West. Nellie was in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, son in law Aidan Mason, and her many brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her daughters Geraldine Redden and Norma Mason, her 7 grandchildren, Elisa, Mairead, Laura, Clodagh, Stephen, Kate and Mark, son in law Tom and daughter in law Theresa, her many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace Nellie