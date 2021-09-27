Ellen (Nellie) Foley (nee Griffin) Dooks, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.
A Private family funeral will take place for Ellen (Nellie) Foley on Wednesday 29th September at 10.30am at Mary Star of the Sea Church Cromane, followed by burial in Cromane Cemetery.
Family Information: Ellen (Nellie) Foley passed away, suddenly, on Saturday, 25th September, 2021. (Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Boysie), her sister Mary and brother Jimmy). Nellie will be deeply missed by her family, James, Patrick, Noel, Michael, Anna and Julie. Her adored and cherished grandchildren Aoife, Sean, Caoilfhin, Rian, Suin, Cait, Nessa and Holly. Her sons in law John Brendan and Mike, daughters in law Laura, Jo Ann and Julie. Her sister Bridie (USA) and brother Timmy (Dooks). In laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.
Recommended
Kerry councillor says local property tax letters lack informationSep 27, 2021 13:09
Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in north KerrySep 27, 2021 17:09
Kerry haulier believes there may be issues with deliveries for ChristmasSep 27, 2021 13:09
Thousands of Kerry Group staff move following a multi-million euro dealSep 27, 2021 12:09
Former bishops’ residence in Kerry up for sale againSep 27, 2021 13:09