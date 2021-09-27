Ellen (Nellie) Foley (nee Griffin) Dooks, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.

A Private family funeral will take place for Ellen (Nellie) Foley on Wednesday 29th September at 10.30am at Mary Star of the Sea Church Cromane, followed by burial in Cromane Cemetery.

Family Information: Ellen (Nellie) Foley passed away, suddenly, on Saturday, 25th September, 2021. (Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Boysie), her sister Mary and brother Jimmy). Nellie will be deeply missed by her family, James, Patrick, Noel, Michael, Anna and Julie. Her adored and cherished grandchildren Aoife, Sean, Caoilfhin, Rian, Suin, Cait, Nessa and Holly. Her sons in law John Brendan and Mike, daughters in law Laura, Jo Ann and Julie. Her sister Bridie (USA) and brother Timmy (Dooks). In laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.