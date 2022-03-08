Ellen (Nell) Leahy, née Culhane, Shannon View, Kilfergus, Glin,Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Adare and District Nursing Home, Croagh,Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick, brother Michael and sister Cathy.

Ellen will be sadly and lovingly remembered by her son Eamon, daughters Noreen (Fitzgerald), Marie (Kelliher), Esther (Sheehan), daughter-in-law Liz, sons-in-law Willie, Harry and Gerard, grandchildren Nodlaig Adams (and husband Shane), Ciara, Ben and David, great grandchildren Jack and Evie, sister Mary O'Connor and sister-in-law Mary Leahy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers.

Reposing at her home in Glin on Saturday 12 March from 5-8pm. Removal from her home on Sunday 13th March for Requiem Mass at 1pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in the Church Grounds.

Mass will be live-streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/glin