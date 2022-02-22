Ella Corridan née Quinlan, The Square, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Dr Robert and dearest mother of Pat, Veronica, Catherine, Richard, Robert, Paul, Bernice and John.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret (Keane), brother Brendan, stepsisters Rosie (Harty), Bertha (Kenny), Mary (Sr. Brendan), and stepbrother Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Ray (Colivet), grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, Mary, Marge, Dolores, Annette and Jo and sons-in-law Con and Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel this evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Ella will be celebrated at 11.30am

streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Advertisement

followed by interment at St Michael’s Cemetery, Upper Church St, Listowel. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Listowel Branch of St Vincent de Paul or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House for family and close friends only please.