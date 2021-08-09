The death has taken place of Elizabeth Murphy (nee Gordon), Emmet Street, Mallow and late of O'Sullivan Place, Mallow, who passed away peacefully on August 6th 2021,
Dear mother of Liz (O'Donnell, Tralee) and Maurice, beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Betty and sister of the late Sheila, Michael, Jimmy, Pakie and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, brothers John and David, sister Mary, grandchildren Shannon, Tommy, Miley, Louie and Aoibheann, son-in-law Jamie, Maurice’s fiancée Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Elizabeth's Funeral will take place privately. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday August 11th at 11.30am in the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow followed by burial in St. Gobnait's Cemetery.
May She Rest In Peace.
