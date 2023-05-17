Elizabeth (Betty) Shannon (née O'Donnell), Kinvara Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7 and late of Stradbally, Castlegregory died on 16th May 2023, peacefully in her home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children, Michael, Mary, Joe, Tommy and Liz, sons-in-law Brendan and Peter, daughters-in-law Grace, Kathleen and Mary, grandchildren Fiona, Kevin, Robert, Conor, Kate, Niamh and Jack, grand daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah and great-grandchildren Daniel, Eabha and Ollie, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road, Dublin 7 on Friday 19th May 2023 at 10.00am (live streamed on www.navanroadparish.com). Reposing at her son Joe’s residence Coolroe, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry on Friday evening between 7.00 pm and 9.00 pm. Arriving for blessing at St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory at 9.45 am on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory. Co. Kerry..

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.