Elizabeth 'Betty' Casey née Enright, Lower Effin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and formerly of Direen, Scartaglen and Ballylongford.

Betty passed away peacefully on the 16th of October, 2023 at her daughter Ann and son-in-law Donal's home in Lower Effin, surrounded by her loving family, aged 92 years. Formerly of Direen, Scartaglen and Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. Pre-deceased by her husband Connie(Jack), brothers Mike-Joe, Patrick, and Dan, and her sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Breda (Canada) and Ann, sister Hannah, brother-in-law Brendan (Carmody), son-in-law Donal (Jones), grandchildren; Lisa and her husband Kole, James, Sinead and Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at her daughter Anne and son-in-law Donal's residence in Lower Effin, Kilmallock on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Reposing at her home in Direen, Scartaglen on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/