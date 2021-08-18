Eily Mai Moloney (nee Murphy)

Knockmeal Abbeyfeale.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family

Funeral cortege will depart Eily Mai’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page)

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Peacefully on Friday, August 20th 2021, in the presence of her family, at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late James, is also predeceased by her brothers Mikie and Con, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Maunie,

Eily Mai is very deeply regretted by her loving sons Jeremiah, Coneen and James Martin (Jim), daughters Marie, Margaret and Helena, sister Julie, sons-in-law Ranjit and Frank, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Catríona, Rory, Eric, John and Kieran Michael, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace.