Eileen Walsh nee Healy of Toureen, Kilflynn and formerly Listellick, Tralee, ____________________________________________________________________________

Beloved wife of James (Jimmy), adored mother of Doan, Seamus, Norma, Thomas, Eilish, David & Caitríona and dearest sister of David, Danny & the late Thomas.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law John, Mike & Ricky, daughters-in-law Fiona, Sharon & Rachel, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (16th April) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv).

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.