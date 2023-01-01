Eileen Steel (nee Henchey), Kilpadogue, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

December 31st 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Eileen, beloved wife of the late Ron and also predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Joan.

Eileen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her son Eric, daughter Angela, son-in-law Mike, brothers Maurice, Jimmy and Jackie, sister Nora May, granddaughter Hannah and her husband Sam, grandsons Patrick and Mikey, and her most recent addition to the family, her great-granddaughter Rosie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence (V31E395) on this Tuesday evening (January 3rd) from 4pm until 7pm (house strictly private at all other times). Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert (from her residence) on this Wednesday morning (January 4th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Advertisement

Eileen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link www.stmarystarbert.com.