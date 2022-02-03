Eileen Regan née Murphy, Ardnatrush, Glengarriff, Co. Cork and formerly Aghatubrid, Caherciveen.

On February 5th, 2022, after an illness stoically borne, EILEEN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her dear family. Predeceased by her parents John and Eileen and her beloved brothers Bobby, Joe and Brendan. Devoted wife of Paddy of 53 years, cherished mother of Cora, Imelda, Daniel, Liam, Maura and Patrick.

She will be deeply and deservedly missed by her loving husband, children, their partners, her 14 adoring grandchildren, brothers Michèal, Christy, Gerald, Kevin, Willy and her treasured sister Mary Bridget, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and her loyal and lifelong friends.

"Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hanam”

Reposing at Coakley's Funeral Home, Chapel St, Bantry, P75YW58, on Monday Feb. 7th from 5pm followed by prayers at 7pm. Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, Feb. 8th, at 10.45am approx. for her requiem Mass at 12 noon at St Finbarr’s Church, Bantry (livestreamed on www.bantryparish.ie) followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Connect, Barrack St., Bantry.