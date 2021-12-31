Eileen (Nell) O'Sullivan Letter Mill, Cahirciveen, Co Kerry
Reposing at her home for family & close friends. Removal will take place from Eileen's home on Tuesday at 10.15am to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, Cahirciveen.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Family Information: Sadly missed by her nephew John Joe, her niece-in-law Josephine, her grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews, relatives, close friends & neighbours.
