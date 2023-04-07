Eileen McCarthy (nee Cahill), Gullane, Gneeveguilla. On Saturday 8th April, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Predeceased by her husband Timothy, sons Timothy and Johnny and brothers John and Neillie Cahill. Sorely missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Eleanor and Joanie, son Charlie, granddaughter Amy, sisters Mary and Noreen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Monday, 10th April from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass on Tuesday 11th April at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore