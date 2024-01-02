The death has occurred of Eileen Lynch of Cork and formerly of Knockeenduv, Killarney. Much-loved by her husband Frank Dorr and her brother Donal Lynch (Killarney). Much loved too by her step-family Cian, Jess, Oscar and Una, by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, by her nieces and nephews and extended family, and by her many friends, including those in SHEP, where she worked for many years. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Nora, her sister Mary, and her brothers John, Patrick, David, Eugene and Dermot.

Reposing at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh.O' Connor and Sons Ltd. on Wednesday (January 3rd) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday (Janurary 4th) in St. Michael's Church, Blackrock.

Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Trócaire.

"May she rest in peace"