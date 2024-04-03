Eileen Kearney nèe Francis, Ballynash, Foynes, Co. Limerick and late of Lahesrough, Ballybunion on Monday, 1st of April 2024. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful staff of St. Catherine's Nursing home Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by her son Dan and her daughter Anne, sisters Nora McDermott and Anne Foran, daughter in law Bernie, brother in law Mossie Kearney, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends., May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Friday, 5th of April 2024, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with removal to Shanagolden Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday on 6th of April at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the local cemetery.