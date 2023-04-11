Eileen Howard (née Ryan), late of Cronrea, Ballydesmond and formerly of New Street, Newmarket, Co Cork

peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Cork University Hospital. Eileen, beloved wife of T.T., cherished mother of Tim, Elaine, Edel, and Marian. Eileen will be deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, sister Mary (Norton), brothers Tadhg, Tommy, and John, sisters-in-law Maureen, Agnes, and Monica, brothers-in-law Vincent and Andrew, her daughter-in-law Úna (Murray) and her sons-in-law T.J. Bodie and Kevin O' Sullivan. Eileen will be sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren Beth, Anna and Tiernan, her nieces and nephews, relatives, her wide circle of friends and her kind neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing in Tarrant's Funeral Home, Ballydesmond, on this Friday evening, April 14th, from 6pm to 8pm. Eileen's funeral cortege will arrive into St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond, at 11.40am on Saturday 15th April, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen's funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/