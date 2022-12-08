Eileen Halpin née Cantillon of Clounmacon, Listowel and formerly of Derrindaffe, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday 10th December at 11:15 a.m. Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Mass will be live streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Irish Cancer Society, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Sonny) and dear mother of Richard.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Ella-Kate, Finn and Georgia, brother Dan, sister Phil, daughter-in-law Finnolla, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.