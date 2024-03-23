Eileen Creagh (née O’Keeffe) late of 22 Whitebridge Manor, Killarney and formerly of Bounard, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, unexpectedly, on March 21st 2024, at University Hospital Kerry, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her daughter Patricia and granddaughter Chloe. Adored mother of Michael, Con, Sean, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sharon, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Keith, Adam, Matthew, Daniel, Alice, Tara, Sophie, Connie and great-grandchildren.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday, 24th March, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Eileen will take place on Monday 25th at 11:00am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link https://www.mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore