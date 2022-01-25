Eileen Connolly, Kilaha East, Kenmare.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora, brothers Paddy and Mikie, sister-in-law Kathy and nephew David. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Sheila and Nora, brother Jerry, niece Nora, nephews Michael and PJ Connolly and Michael, Noel, John and Dónal O’ Sullivan, brother-in-law Mícheál, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday (January 27th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (January 29th) from her home in Killaha East, Kenmare - arriving at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 2pm Requiem Mass, which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com - MASS (livestreaming) - followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. House Private Please.