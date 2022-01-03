Eileen Broderick (née Slattery) Carrignafeela, Rathanny, Tralee,

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening (January 5th) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm, for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Thursday (January 6th) at 9.40am for 10.00am, Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Patrick’s Day Care Centre, Tralee.

The public are requested to adhere to current public health guidelines.

Enquiries to McElligott's funeral home, Tralee

Family Information: Husband Dan, sons Joe, John and Kevin, daughter Breda, brothers Pat and Thomas, grandchildren Nicole, David, Evan, Jerome, Jamie, Isabelle, Charlie, Donnacha, Tom and Ellen, sisters-in-law Maureen and the late Jean, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.