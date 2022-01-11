Eileen Broderick née O’Sullivan

Eileen Broderick (nee O’Sullivan), Oakpark Cross, Tralee and formerly of Gortbrack, Ballyseedy, Tralee
Eileen passed away on January 12th, 2022, beloved wife of the late Bill and dearest mother of Nigel and the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Clara, David, Conor and Kevin, daughter-in-law Joan, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (January 14th) from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
KCC to pursue compulsory purchase orders for Killarney town relief roadJan 13, 2022 09:01
Killarney councillor alleges removal of single and married people from two-bed social housing unitsJan 12, 2022 17:01
North Kerry GP practice to remain closed until next MondayJan 11, 2022 13:01
Two Kerry greenways set to open in JuneJan 11, 2022 17:01
New Aldi store opens in KillarneyJan 13, 2022 08:01