Eileen Broderick née O’Sullivan

Eileen Broderick (nee O’Sullivan), Oakpark Cross, Tralee and formerly of Gortbrack, Ballyseedy, Tralee

Eileen passed away on January 12th, 2022, beloved wife of the late Bill and dearest mother of Nigel and the late Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Clara, David, Conor and Kevin, daughter-in-law Joan, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (January 14th) from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.