Edward (Eddie) Sweeney, Gurteens, Kilgarvan.

Eddie passed away peacefully in the loving care of Kenmare Community hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Ned, mother Annie and brothers John, Dan and Stephen. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Friday, the 24th of May, from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan on Saturday, the 25th of May, for 3pm Requiem mass. Mass will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook Page, followed by burial in local cemetery Kilgarvan.