Edward ‘Eddie’ Doran, Brewery Road, Tralee and formerly of Casements Avenue, Tralee.

Edward is pre-deceased by his parents Bridget & John Doran and siblings Frank, Richard, Noreen, Kathleen, Mary, Nellie, Ann and Michael. Edward passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care team at University Hospital Kerry. Edward is the beloved brother of Tommy, cherished godfather and uncle of Bridget and adored granduncle of Angel and Latecia. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brother, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (November 22nd) from 2.00pm to 3.30pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning (November 23rd) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Edward’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Advertisement

House Private Please.