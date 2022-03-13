Edmond (Ned)Hannon, the Waterfall, Kilflynn and Camberwell, London, died peacefully on 13th March 2022 in the wonderful care of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary Ann, brothers John, Tom and Paddy and his sister Debbie. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Breda, sons Patrick and Michael, his sisters Ann, Kathleen, Teresa and Ellie, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence "The Waterfall" Kilflynn, on Tuesday, 15th March 2022, from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday, 16th March, at 10.15 am to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn for 11.00 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kilflynn. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.