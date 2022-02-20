Dr. Patrick ‘Pat’ O'Shea, formerly of Killorglin and Listowel and late of Templeogue, Dublin,
Advertisement
Funeral Arrangements later
Dr. Patrick ‘Pat’ O'Shea, formerly of Killorglin and Listowel and late of Templeogue, Dublin,
Funeral Arrangements later
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
Listowel District Court sitting cancelled todayFeb 21, 2022 10:02
Reports that Kerry Group and Co-op joint venture deal may be revivedFeb 20, 2022 17:02
Gardaí investigating burglary Glenflesk Post Office and shopFeb 21, 2022 11:02
Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after rally accident in CastleislandFeb 20, 2022 19:02
Man dies following rally crash near CastleislandFeb 20, 2022 23:02