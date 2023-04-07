Dr. John Joseph O'Connell (retired UCC Dept of Medicine) of Magazine Road, Cork and Pound, Portmagee Co Kerry, on April 5th, 2023 unexpectedly.

DR. JOHN JOSEPH (JOE) dearly loved husband of Kathleen (McCarthy) and loving father to Mark, dear brother of Gerard and Vincent and uncle of Vincent Thomas, pre-deceased by his parents John Thomas and Bridie, and sister baby Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Kathleen and son Mark, by brother Gerard, brother Vincent and Roanne and their son Vincent Thomas, by aunts Sile O’Shea, Kitty Murphy, Alice O’Sullivan, Tess McCarthy, Sr Bernadette O’Connell O.L.A; parents-in-law John and Caitie McCarthy, sisters-in-law Lucy and Maryhelen, brothers-in-law Patrick, John, and Michael and by their families; and by cousins, relatives, neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. on Sunday (April 9th) from 3.00pm to 4.00pm.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday (April 9th) from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Monday (April 10th) in St. Patrick's Church, Portmagee, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital, Valentia, Co. Kerry.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"