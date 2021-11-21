Doris Fitzmaurice, 104 Main Street, Castleisland.

Peacefully, on November 22nd 2021, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of her fond cousin Agnes Fleming Wrenn. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Daisy and her dear sister Marion .Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her many cousins in Ireland and England, her wonderful neighbours and a large circle friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for Doris will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

The funeral cortège will depart Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, arriving at the church for Mass at 11am and depart the church at 12 noon and travel up the Main Street, on route to Kilbanivane Cemetery.

