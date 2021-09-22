Donie Sheahan Pharmacist

Main Street Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm on Friday evening for family and close friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Peacefully at home in his 96th year, Dónal (Donie). Beloved husband of the late Carmel (née Dowling), loving father of Liam, Kieran, Aileen, Kathryn and Paul, cherished grandfather of Ciara, Dónal, William, Kevin, Fionán, Gráinne, Peter, Cathal, Caitríona, Eoin, Sinéad, Amy, Clodagh, Megan and Andrew and great grandfather to Amelia, Evie, Will, Daniel, James, Lyla and Eleanor. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Janet and Louise, son-in-law Seán, his sisters Catherine, Margaret and Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his pharmacy staff and his many friends from the horse racing world and Dr Crokes GAA. Predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Maureen and his brother Tommie.
"May He Rest In Peace"
