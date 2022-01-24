Donal O'Connell, Gortacloughane, Blackwater, Killarney.

On the 24th of January, 2022, Donal passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff at Kenmare Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Tess (Nora) (nee Harrington, formerly of Eyeries, Beara). Loving dad of Gerard, Nora, John, Marian, Eileen, Donal, Patricia and Patrick. Predeceased by his brother Padraig. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, his 13 adoring grandchildren, sister Maura, sons-in-law James, Michael, Dan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Margit, Edel, Kelly and Annmarie, brother-in-law Noel, sisters-in-law Marie and Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (January 26th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning (January 27th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Direendaragh Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.