Donal (Donie) Carmody

Gortacloghy Kilflynn.
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home Tralee on Friday October 29th from 4.30pm to6..pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Kilflynn at 10.30AM on Saturday morning (October 30th) for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Enguiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.
Cousins, friend and carer Kathleen O' Brien, Taylor and Deborah, extended family, neighbours and friends.
